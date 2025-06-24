New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) IT company HCLTech and US-based computer chip firm AMD have joined hands to develop advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud for enterprises, the Indian IT firm said on Tuesday.

HCLTech said the collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to create a digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience.

"Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth," AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, the firms will set up a joint development centre that will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools.

"By co-investing in innovation labs and training programmes, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency," the statement said.

