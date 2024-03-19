New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) IT company HCLTech on Tuesday said it has expanded its alliance with semiconductor intellectual property (IP) core provider CAST to provide customised chips and aid enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation.

HCLTech said it will enhance design verification, emulation, and rapid prototyping of its turnkey system-on-chip solutions by using silicon-proven IP (intellectual property) cores and controllers from CAST.

This will help original equipment manufacturers in varied industries, including automotive, consumer electronics and logistics, to reduce engineering risk and development costs, a company statement said.

"CAST's high-quality and well-supported IP cores, coupled with HCLTech's system integration design expertise, will enable us to deliver superior custom chips to our customers worldwide," said Vijay Guntur, President, of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

