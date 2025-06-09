Jammu, June 8 (PTI) The mercury continued to soar across the Jammu region with Samba and Jammu city on Sunday recording a high of 43.9 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, the local meteorological department said.

The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past three days, with temperatures consistently rising above the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, while Ramban sizzled at 40.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Kathua, which houses the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 31.9 degrees Celsius.

