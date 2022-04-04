Aizawl, Apr 4 (PTI) At least three persons, including a woman, were arrested after heroin worth Rs 5.95 lakh was seized from their possession in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, an official of the state Excise and Narcotics department said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Excise and Narcotics department and volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) jointly raided an area between Pukpui and Zotlang villages in Lunglei district on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 93 Vacancies at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

A total of 234.940 grams of heroin worth Rs 5.95 lakh in the local market were recovered during the raid, he said.

A vehicle used for transporting the consignment was also seized during the operation, he said.

Also Read | Android 13 OS Likely To Allow Two Carrier Connections on One eSIM: Report.

The three persons arrested in connection with the seizure have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)