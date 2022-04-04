Mumbai, April 4: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates for the posts of "Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent" in the organisation. As per the latest notification, recruitment is being held for 93 vacancies.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. Candidates can read the official ESIC Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till April 12, 2022. ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1625 Jr Technician posts at ecil.co.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For ESIC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in

Click on "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC "

Fill up the application form

Upload the requested documents

Pay application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fee For ESIC Recruitment 2022:

Rs 250 for General Candidates.

Rs 250 SC/ST/PWD/ Females and Ex-Servicemen.

Educational Qualification For ESIC Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must have a degree from a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).

Candidate must have a working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database.

Age Limit For ESIC Recruitment 2022:

The applicants must be between 21 to 27 years of age as of the closing date April 12, 2022.

The upper age limit is relaxed for 5 years for SC/ST candidates

The upper age limit is relaxed for 3 years for OBC candidates. Candidates must apply online through the official website as no other means or mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ESIC for more information and updates.

