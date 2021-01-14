Aizawl, Jan 14 (PTI) Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized heroin worth Rs 7 lakh and arrested two women from Durtlang Leitan locality here, an official said.

Excise and Narcotics department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said on Wednesday that the contraband weighing 284 gm was smuggled from Myanmar.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

