New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

MDS14 SOUTH-GUV VS GOVT Governor vs government face-off intensifies in 3 southern states; DMK calls for Ravi's sacking

Chennai/Hyderabad/Thiruvananthapuram: Friction between Governors and the ruling dispensation in three non-BJP ruled southern states escalated on Wednesday, with Tamil Nadu seeking a recall of R N Ravi, Kerala proposing the ordinance route to replace Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of state varsities, and Tamilisai Soundararajan expressing doubts of her phone being tapped in Telangana.

DEL82 COP27-LD GLOBAL EMISSIONS Oil & gas emissions 3 times higher than figures being reported, shows data released at COP27

New Delhi: Emissions from oil and gas production worldwide are significantly underreported and are estimated to be three times higher, according to new data released at the UN climate summit (COP27) on Wednesday.

DEL72 G20 LOGO-LD REAX Lotus in G20 logo: Congress says BJP promoting poll symbol, gets rapped for 'denigrating' national flower

New Delhi: Presence of a lotus image on the G20 logo, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparked a political slugfest on Wednesday as the Congress accused the BJP of promoting its poll symbol while the ruling party claimed its rival was denigrating India's national flower.

MDS13 TN-EWS-DMK EWS quota verdict: DMK to file review petition, Karti Chidambaram welcomes move

Chennai: The DMK will file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the 10 per cent EWS quota, a move hailed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

MDS15 TL-SIT-MLAS POACHING CASE T'gana forms SIT to probe into MLAs poaching case

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday ordered the setting up of a seven- member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case related to alleged poaching of the party MLAs.

BOM30 MH-RAUT-RELEASED Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail in money laundering case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening, hours after a special court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

DEL85 UKD-QUAKE-SCIENTISTS Strong likelihood of big earthquake in Himalayan region, need to prepare better: Scientists

Dehradun: Scientists on Wednesday said there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region and underlined the need for better preparation to minimise the damage to life and property.

BOM34 MH-SUDHA MURTHY-BHIDE Didn't know Sambhaji Bhide, showed him respect as an elderly person: Sudha Murthy

Sindhudurg: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy on Wednesday said she did not know who Sambhaji Bhide was and bowed before him as he is an elderly person.

LEGAL

BOM32 MH-COURT-RAUT-OBSERVATIONS Sanjay Raut's arrest was illegal, says court, asks why main accused Wadhawans were spared

Mumbai: The arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was “illegal” and a "witch-hunt”, a special court here said on Wednesday while granting him bail in the Patra Chawl redevelopment matter.

BOM26 MH-HC-LD RAUT HC refuses urgent stay on bail to Sanjay Raut; to hear ED plea on Thursday

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant urgent stay on the bail granted to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by a lower court in an alleged money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

LGD22 SC-LD AZAM KHAN Azam Khan disqualification: SC asks EC not to issue bypoll notification till Thursday

New Delhi: In a relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission to defer till November 10 the issue of notification for the bypoll in Rampur Sadar in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant following his disqualification after his conviction in a hate speech case.

DEL86 LDALL CHANDRACHUD Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th CJI; "Serving common people is my priority"

New Delhi: Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, who was part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the Supreme Court, was on Wednesday sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India, stepping into the shoes of his father 44 years after he became the country's top judge.

BUSINESS

DEL88 BIZ-TWITTER-OFFICIAL LABEL Twitter adds 'Official' label for Modi, some verified accounts

New Delhi: An 'Official' label has been added to the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other ministers as the US-based social media platform started rolling out a feature to distinguish between the Twitter Blue account and verified accounts.

FOREIGN

FGN99 NEPAL-LDALL QUAKE Powerful earthquake hits western Nepal, 6 killed; PM Deuba campaigning for election is safe

Kathmandu: At least six persons were killed when a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal early Wednesday, close to where Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was campaigning for the upcoming elections.

FGN97 US-ELECTION-PARTIES Democrats defy expectations, pushes back Republican's 'Red Wave' in mid-term polls

Washington: President Joe Biden's Democratic Party strongly pushed back against Donald Trump-led Republican Party's expected 'red wave' on Wednesday, preventing it from sweeping the House of Representatives and other elected bodies across the US which the pollsters and political pundits were predicting before the crucial midterm elections.

SPORTS

SPF8 SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-ENG-PREVIEW India gear up to break knock-out jinx

Adelaide: Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. PTI

