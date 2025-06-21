New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Hilton Metal Forging on Saturday said it has received RITES certification for Vande Bharat & LHB wheel production, a prerequisite for commercial output, which will help it meet supply orders.

For FY26, the company aims to manufacture over 3,000 forged railway wagon wheelsets, scaling up to more than 12,000 units in FY27, the company said in a statement.

With a total installed capacity of 20,000 wheelsets per annum, Hilton is positioning itself as a key player in the railway component supply chain, supporting the government's vision of a modernized and self-reliant rail network, it stated.

According to the statement, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd has received approval from RITES Ltd, the Indian Railways' premier quality assurance agency, for the feasibility and production capability of Vande Bharat and LHB forged wheel development.

This marks a significant milestone as Hilton Metal Forging becomes the first private MSME to achieve such recognition under the "Make-in-India" initiative, it stated.

The approval comes at a time when the Indian Railways is undergoing massive modernisation, with plans to convert 40,000 conventional rail coaches to Vande Bharat standards (LHB platform) in the coming years.

The Railways Budget allocation for 2025-26 stands at Rs 2.65 lakh crore, reflecting the government's commitment to upgrading rail infrastructure.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd is an Indian company specialising in the manufacturing and distribution of steel forged components.

They produce a range of products including flanges, fittings, and oilfield/marine products, serving industries like oil and gas, petrochemicals, and refineries.

