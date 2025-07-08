Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to enhance the number of seats for technician courses in the medical sector after a gap of nearly 23 years, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the decision was made in light of an acute shortage of trained technical staff in various health institutions that has been impacting the delivery of healthcare services for a long time.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Modern machinery requires trained manpower, and this decision would go a long way in providing quality healthcare services to the people, it added.

Positions for paramedical staff in the government sector are very few, and a decision has been made to increase the seat capacity in providing training in BSc medical laboratory technique, BSc radiology and imaging, BSc anaesthesia and OT technique from 10 each to 50 seats per course at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The number of seats has also been enhanced in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra, the official said, adding the increase would ensure more youth can receive quality training locally.

It would not only ensure the availability of trained manpower within the state but also open new avenues for employment for the youth, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)