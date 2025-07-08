Mumbai, July 08: Bodoland Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the latest Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, July 08, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council, this lottery continues to captivate players across Assam. With multiple draws conducted throughout the day, excitement builds as the winning numbers are announced. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Tuesday, July 08, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers in today's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF offers an ad-free, easy-to-access format for checking the latest results, making it convenient for players to verify their tickets without hassle. Popular lotteries besides the Bodoland Lottery in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, drawing many hopeful participants. Stay updated with the most recent Bodoland Lottery results by visiting the official website bodolotteries.com and the exact date of each draw to ensure you never miss out on the excitement. Scroll below to know where to check the latest Bodoland Lottery results and find out if you are among the winners.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is officially declared online at bodolotteries.com, the trusted portal providing results in PDF format. The daily lucky draw results are released at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, offering multiple opportunities to win. Players can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, which includes the complete winners' list along with their ticket numbers. The website is free from ads, ensuring a seamless experience. Always rely on the official source to avoid misinformation. Click here to access the latest Bodoland Lottery results and stay informed.

Other than the Bodoland Lottery, which is a prominent draw in Assam, at least 13 Indian states legally operate their own state-run lottery systems. These include Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim, and a few others, each hosting daily or weekly draws with varying prize structures. Popular formats like Day Thangam, Singam, Rosa, and Swarnalaxmi are among the names that attract lottery enthusiasts across the country.

While these lotteries provide entertainment and the hope of winning big, LatestLY advises all participants to play responsibly and within their financial means, keeping in mind that betting and gambling can be addictive if not approached with caution.

