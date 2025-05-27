New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Tuesday reported a 51.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 189.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 124.75 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 777.28 crore, over Rs 585.22 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses of the company during the quarter under review rose to Rs 518.75 crore, over Rs 401.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindustan Copper is a Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the mines ministry. It is the only company in the country engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company operates copper mines at Malanjkhand (Madhya Pradesh), Khetri (Rajasthan) and Ghatsila (Jharkhand). It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia (Gujarat), and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja (Maharashtra).

Operations at the Jhagadia and Ghatsila smelting/refining facilities have been suspended since 2019 due to business considerations.

The operations at the Taloja plant are currently limited to third-party tolling activities.

As of March 31, 2025, the authorized capital of the company stood at Rs 1,100 crore, with a paid-up capital of Rs 483.51 crore. The Centre holds a 66.14 per cent stake in the company.

