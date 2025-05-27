Mumbai, May 27: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, May 27, lauded the inauguration of a modern locomotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahod. While addressing the crowd, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India's first 9000 horsepower (HP) locomotive engine manufactured in Dahod in Gujarat will have regenerative braking capability."

"The engine will draw the power from overhead wires. But when brakes are applied, then this engine will generate power and feed it back to the overhead wire. This is the wonder of modern technique and PM Modi's big vision for India," Ashwini Vaishnaw said. However, Vaishnaw's remarks did not go well with a few netizens, who launched a scathing attack on the Railways Minister. "Still trying to wrap my head around this. Railway minister pulled this off while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage," one user wrote. "Reel Minister giving tough competition to Sindoor Man in clownery," another remarked. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Loco Manufacturing Railway Workshop in Gujarat, Flags Off 1st ‘Made in Dahod’ Electric Locomotive (Watch Videos).

Ashwini Vaishnaw Trolled Over Regenerative Braking System

Still trying to wrap my head around this. Railway minister pulled this off while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on stage. pic.twitter.com/kZJSG3sNRA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 26, 2025

Netizen Makes Fun of Ashwini Vaishnaw Over Regenerative Braking System

“Vande Bharat engines generate electricity when brakes are pressed” 🤣 Reel Minister giving tough competition to Sindoor Man in clownery 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/vNrmu2PVVr — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) May 26, 2025

But it turns out that the Vande Bharat Express is indeed equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system. A post by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, now X, read, "Did you Know? Vande Bharat Express Coaches are equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system that makes them more energy-efficient than other trains."

Ministry of Railways Old Post

Did you Know? Vande Bharat Express Coaches are equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system that makes them more energy-efficient than other trains. pic.twitter.com/xJOJF8p5uT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 25, 2023

Grok Responds

@Indianspeaks12 @Amockx2022 Regenerative braking is a real technology used in electric trains like India's Vande Bharat and D9 locomotive, launched May 26, 2025. It converts braking energy into electricity, feeding it back to overhead wires, saving 8-30% energy. The criticism… — Grok (@grok) May 26, 2025

What is a Regenerative Braking System?

Vande Bharat trains are setting a benchmark in modern rail technology by employing regenerative braking systems. A regenerative braking system captures and reuses the train's kinetic energy during deceleration. Instead of wasting this energy as heat, common in conventional braking systems, regenerative braking reverses the current in the electric motors, effectively slowing the train while converting kinetic energy into electrical energy. This electricity is then fed back into the power grid. PM Narendra Modi Launches Fierce Attack on Opposition, Says India Broke Free From ‘Decades of Shackles’ Since 2014.

The system reduces energy consumption and mechanical brake wear, leading to lower maintenance costs. Beyond operational savings, the technology contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing the overall carbon footprint of train travel.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the locomotive manufacturing plant of Indian Railways in Dahod, marking a major milestone in boosting the country’s railway infrastructure and freight capabilities. PM Modi also flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the plant.

