Lucknow, May 27: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC CES Prelims Results 2025 today, May 27. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services preliminary examinations can check and download the merit list by visiting the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 78798 candidates had applied, out of which a total of 31639 candidates appeared for the CSE preliminary examination. Here's the direct link to download the UPPSC CES Prelims Results 2025. The UPPSC said that 7358 candidates passed the CSE prelims exam and are eligible for the main examination.

How To Download UPPSC CES Prelims Results 2025:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link to download the UPPSC CES Prelims result on the homepage

The PDF results will open on your screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference.

The notification also stated that the details regarding the schedule of the main examination will be shared on the official website soon. The commission is also expected to share online application details for the candidates who qualified for the main exams. The UPPSC further said that the information about the candidates' marks/cutoff marks, etc., will be made available on the website after the declaration of the final selection results.

This year, the UPPSC CES Prelims exam was held on April 20. Through the recruitment drive, the UPPSC is aiming to fill 609 vacancies. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

