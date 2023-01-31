Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) A home guard attached to the Bengaluru civic agency has been arrested for extorting money from a Delhi-based woman who had come to meet her friend in the city here, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Manjunath Reddy V (47), a home guard, has been arrested on a complaint by Arsha Latif.

Latif had taken to Twitter on Monday to explain the traumatic experience she had undergone.

According to her, she was sitting with her friend at Kundanahalli lake when Reddy came there and threatened to register a case against them for sitting there without permission.

He then demanded Rs 1,000 to let them go. After Latif's friend Lakshay Hooda transferred the money into his account through online payment, the home guard left the place.

"I have received an update that the identified person Manjunath Reddy V has been arrested. He works for BBMP - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike - and was impersonating the police to extort money. Thank you @BlrCityPolice for escalating the matter and taking swift action," Latif tweeted on Tuesday.

