Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's capital will soon be free of overhead electricity wires as all power cables are being shifted underground through an "underground utility duct," Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the project, and work on the first phase began from Rahat Hotel on Wednesday, he said.

The initiative will be extended to other areas, making electricity poles and hanging transmission wires a thing of the past, Chauhan said, adding that the move would enhance safety by eliminating the risks posed by dangling wires.

