New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) There is a huge potential in the country to increase exports of man-made fibre garments and the industry needs to work with the government to push these shipments, the Apparel Export Promotion Council said on Friday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that "when we started exploring how to increase exports, we found that the export of man-made fibre garments is only 10 per cent of our total exports".

It is hardly USD 1.6 billion whereas the world trade is about USD 200 billion, he added.

"We have a lot of fibre and yarn but we are not able to make the best fabric out of India. So, to increase our share in the global MMF (manmade fibre) garments business we have initiated a dialogue with Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC)," he said in a statement.

He added that AEPC will host a series of webinars on how to increase the export of MMF garments.

Ronak Rughani, Chairman, SRTEPC, said that while cotton was the primary fibre for universal usage, MMF has surpassed cotton as the dominant fibre since the mid-1990s and has continued to grow faster thereafter as compared to all other fibres.

"The domestic fibre consumption ratio in India at present is 40:60 between manmade fibres and natural fibres, which is almost opposite to the global fibre consumption trends," Rughani said.

