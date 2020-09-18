Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is all set to launch the Moto E7 Plus handset in India. The smartphone was launched in Brazil last week & now the company has decided to launch the device in the Indian market. The phone has been teased on Flipkart that does not reveal its specifications. The Flipkart listing reveals the handset will be launched in the country on September 23, 2020, at 12 noon. Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the phone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage.

Moto E7 Plus (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Get ready for the #UltimateCamera experience. With all-new #motoe7plus you can take your smartphone photography to the next level, even in low light. Launching 23rd September, 12 pm on @Flipkart! https://t.co/OYb654M9N2 pic.twitter.com/GVHnOTC9D1 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2020

For optics, the smartphone might come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera.

Moto E7 Plus (Photo Credits; Motorola India)

The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging facility. The phone might get connectivity options such as 4G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack & a rear fingerprint scanner. Moto's upcoming handset will be offered in two shades - Navy Blue & Bronze Amber. Moto E7 Plus is likely to cost Rs 13,000 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant.

