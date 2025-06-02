New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales declined 8 per cent year-on-year to 58,701 units in May.

The company's total sales stood at 63,551 units in May last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The automaker said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 11 per cent to 43,861 units in May as compared with 49,151 units in the year-ago period.

Exports stood at 14,840 units last month as against 14,400 units in May 2024.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said in a statement.

The automaker continues to witness consistent growth in exports volume, he added .

"Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation," Garg said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)