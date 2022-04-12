Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Fruit importers IG International on Tuesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Turkish apple producer Engin Tarim to cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three years.

The joint venture named as IG-EnginTarim will nurture and cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in around 500 hectares in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three years, according to a statement.

Also Read | Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro & Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Launched in India.

"This partnership will bring scalable production, expertise, network and quality assurance to all our customers,” IG International Director - Single family office - Tarun Arora said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)