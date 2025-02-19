Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Two wheeler manufacturer India Yamaha Motor, the subsidiary of Japanese auto major Yamaha, strengthening its footprint, has inaugurated two new 'Blue Square' showrooms in the city taking the overall presence to 79 in Tamil Nadu, the company said.

The Blue Square dealerships -- Walters MotoHub in Kolathur and Samukh Motors in Sholinganallur come in the backdrop of the company aiming to solidify its market position in the country, a company statement here said on Wednesday.

The Blue Square showrooms are designed as hubs for India Motor Yamaha's premium motorcycling experience and embody Yamaha's racing legacy through the 'Blue' symbol to aspiring buyers.

The retail outlets showcase premium displays of motorcycles and scooters, accessories, spare parts, among others.

India Yamaha Motorcycle currently retails 321cc YZF-R3, MT03, 155 cc motorcycle, YZF R15M, MT-15 and FZ series range of bikes. It also sells a range of scooters, including Aerox155, Fascino S125 cc among others in the country, the company added.

