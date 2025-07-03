Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) The Indian Army on Thursday celebrated "Jhangar Day" to commemorate the sacrifice made by Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) awardee Brigadier Mohammad Usman, officials said.

Brig Usman, widely regarded as the "Lion of Naushera", attained martyrdom in the 1947-48 operation in Rajouri's Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir. His leadership in the Battle of Jhangar turned the tide in defence of the region.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Usman Memorial in Jhangar by the Commander of the 80th Infantry Brigade and Bal Sainik Shri Basant Singh, honouring Brig Usman and the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation, officials added.

The Usman Memorial website (www.usmanmemorial.in) launched a digital platform offering worldwide access to the memorial, along with e-learning content, archival material and community resources and connecting people with the legacy of sacrifice and acting as a gateway to learning and civic inspiration, they said.

The launch was accompanied by community outreach activities, including a medical camp, plantation drive, play events, and relief kit distribution in collaboration with Amazon India for locals affected during Operation Sindoor.

The event concluded with the felicitation of war awardees and an interaction with villagers over refreshments, blending remembrance with community solidarity.

