New Delhi, July 03: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for July 2025, with banks across various regions scheduled to remain shut on seven dates for state-specific observances. These closures apply to both public and private sector banks and fall under the RBI’s classification of holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with regular second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The RBI categorises bank holidays under three heads:

Negotiable Instruments Act (state-specific public holidays),

Closing of accounts (typically on select Saturdays and Sundays),

RTGS holidays (though RTGS now operates continuously).

RBI Holiday List for July 2025

Date Holiday Region(s) Affected July 3 (Thursday) Kharchi Puja Agartala July 5 (Saturday) Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Jammu, Srinagar July 14 (Monday) Beh Deinkhlam Shillong July 16 (Wednesday) Harela Dehradun July 17 (Thursday) Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh Shillong July 19 (Saturday) Ker Puja Agartala July 28 (Monday) Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok

In addition, all banks will remain closed nationwide on July 12 (Second Saturday), July 26 (Fourth Saturday), and on all Sundays (July 6, 13, 20, and 27). Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

Despite physical branches being shut, the RBI has clarified that digital banking services will remain operational, including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, NEFT, ATM services, and RTGS (which operates 24x7). Dry Days in July 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

Customers are advised to schedule branch visits accordingly and leverage online platforms for uninterrupted banking. Most retail transactions and service requests can be carried out digitally without delays during the holiday period.

