New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday announced placing a firm order for another 30 wide-body A350 planes with Airbus, taking the total number of such aircraft to 60.

In April last year, the airline placed a firm order for 30 A350 aircraft and there was an option to order 70 more such planes.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

At a briefing in the national capital, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that out of the option for 70 planes, it is now placing a firm order of 30 aircraft.

The airline has over 900 planes on order that are to be delivered in the coming years.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The country's largest airline is expanding its international network and is set to operate flights to 10 new overseas cities with leased Boeing 787 planes in the current fiscal year ending March 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)