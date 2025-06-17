Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala Tuesday alleged that law and order has broken down in Haryana, with gangsters ruling the roost.

Abhay Chautala also expressed concern over the power situation, saying during summer months, "people in urban areas have to face two- to three-hour power cut daily while in rural areas there are longer power cuts."

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

"As far as law and order is concerned, it has completely broken down," Chautala, who was accompanied by his party's state unit chief Rampal Majra, told reporters here.

Chautala alleged that gangsters are ruling the roost and openly issuing threats.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"And this is when the chief minister (Nayab Saini) says they will not allow even one criminal in Haryana," he said.

He further said, "In Yamunanagar alone, there are 45 of 50 zones where liquor contractors do not take part in auctions. Gangsters issue threats openly and say if anyone takes part in the auction, they will be shot dead.

"If such circumstances prevail, no new industry can come to the state," the INLD chief said.

Chautala also spoke about the ongoing protest at Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar by the students, who are against the alleged assault by security guards on students who were holding a dharna to demand revocation of changes in scholarship rules.

"Scholarships are given in every university in the world. But inside HAU, their scholarships were stopped," he alleged.

"...When the students demanded from the VC not to stop the scholarship, instead of listening to them, they were lathicharged," he said and demanded that the vice chancellor and university's chief security officer should be sacked immediately.

Chautala also alleged that "the bad condition of the state is because of the dummy chief minister."

He said that for everything, CM has to ask from his higher-ups.

"People will have to think and make a decision that if they hand over the reins of the state to such a dummy person, then the state will only go down...common people will have to bear its brunt," Chautala said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)