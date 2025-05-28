New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Insecticides India Ltd on Wednesday posted an 84.70 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.89 crore for fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal on strong sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose by 31.71 per cent to Rs 358.92 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 272.50 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 39.13 per cent to Rs 142.01 crore, as against Rs 102.07 crore in the previous year.

The company's Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the upcoming seasons."

The company's growth outlook remains intact, with expectations of expansion in premium products, stable gross profit margins, and EBITDA improvement, driven by new launches and operational efficiencies, he added.

