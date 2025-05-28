Delhi, May 28: With the increasing healthcare needs of the elderly, the Government of India has launched a special initiative to ensure senior citizens receive timely and affordable medical care. Through the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), senior citizens aged 70 and above can now access up to INR 5 lakh worth of free medical treatment annually. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, designed specifically for this age group, offers cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals across the country. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Multiple Development Projects Worth Over INR 70,000 Crore in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30.

To make the process simple and accessible, the government has enabled online application for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card via the official Ayushman App. Senior citizens or their family members can complete enrollment using just an Aadhaar card for e-KYC verification, making it hassle-free and quick. The app guides users step-by-step to apply, verify details, and download the card. Let's know how you can obtain the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and secure INR 5 lakh free medical cover via the Ayushman App.

How To Obtain the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Through the Ayushman App

Download the Ayushman App from the Google Play Store (for Android users).

Open the app and log in as a beneficiary or operator.

Enter the captcha and your mobile number, then proceed with authentication.

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and the captcha code, then click on Login.

Allow the app to access your device’s location for verification purposes.

Fill in the beneficiary’s details, including state and Aadhaar card information.

If the beneficiary is not found in the database, initiate the e-KYC process using Aadhaar authentication by consenting to the OTP verification.

Provide a declaration and fill in the required fields accurately.

Enter the beneficiary’s mobile number and verify it with the OTP received.

Add details such as category, PIN code, and other relevant information.

Add family member details, if applicable, and review the information.

Submit the application for approval.

Once approved and e-KYC is complete, download and save the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for use during hospital visits.

Once the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is issued, senior citizens aged 70 and above can access free medical treatment worth up to INR 5 lakh annually at any empanelled government or private hospital under the PM-JAY scheme. The card ensures cashless treatment for secondary and tertiary care, making healthcare affordable and accessible. Importantly, no income proof is required only Aadhaar-based age verification is necessary. Beneficiaries can also track their application status via the Ayushman app or the official PM-JAY website

