New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) ITC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,816.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The cigarette-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,926.46 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 15,404.37 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 12,560.64 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Meanwhile, ITC said its results for this quarter are not comparable with the earlier period as it also includes the revenue of Sunrise Foods, which it had acquired on July 27, 2020.

"The financial results of the group and 'FMCG Others' of the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 include those of Sunrise from July 27, 2020 and consequently are not comparable with previous periods," it said.

ITC's total expenses were at Rs 10,944.64 crore in Q4 FY 2020-21.

For the full fiscal year 2020-21, ITC's net profit was at Rs 13,389.80 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 15,584.56 crore in FY20.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,155.12 crore. It was Rs 51,393.47 crore in 2019-20.

Shares of ITC on Tuesday settled at Rs 215.20 on BSE, down 0.65 per cent from the previous close.

