Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday quashed the detention order of journalist Majid Hyderi under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Justice V K Chatterjee quashed the detention of Hyderi under PSA, advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, counsel for the journalist, told PTI.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Hyderi was arrested in September, 2023 on charges of extortion and defamation. He was booked under the PSA and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed a petition filed by advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging his detention under the PSA.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Qayoom was arrested last year in December in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)