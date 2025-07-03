Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The ruling National Conference on Thursday slammed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over various issues, including the delay in appointing an Advocate General and approving the business rules submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Chief spokesperson of the National Conference, Tanvir Sadiq, said while he appreciated Sinha's clarification that Raj Bhavan was only concerned with law and order, several questions remained unanswered.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

"First, if the Raj Bhavan is only 'concerned with law & order,' why the persistent obsession with appointing the Director of Information?" Sadiq said in a statement issued here.

He said the office of the Advocate General has remained non-functional since October last year.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

"Why has the office of the Advocate General been rendered non-functional since October (2024) even when the elected government agreed to retain the same AG originally appointed by Raj Bhavan?" asked the MLA from Zadibal.

Sadiq also claimed that Raj Bhavan had withheld approval to the business rules, which have been submitted by the elected government twice.

"And finally, when will the business rules — sent not once, but twice by the Cabinet — receive the necessary approval?" he asked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)