Latest News | Japanese Delegation Visits Lohum Cleantech's Greater Noida Facility; Discusses Partnership

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) A Japanese delegation visited Lohum Cleantech's facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday and explored partnership opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Lohum is India's largest lithium-ion battery recycling and critical materials processing company.

According to a statement issued by the company on Wednesday, the visiting delegation included officials from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Ministry of Finance.

The discussions focused on bilateral investments, technology transfer, material recovery from e-waste, and the creation of a green and secure supply chain.

Lohum CEO Rajat Verma said, "The India-Japan partnership will be a new model of sustainable, green, and self-reliant supply chains."

The company said the delegation's visit not just as an industrial inspection, but as a signal of India's emerging role in the global battery and critical mineral supply landscape.

