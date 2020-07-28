Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Jio said on Tuesday it now has a subscriber base of over two crore-plus customers in Karnataka.

Jio said in a statement it has grown constantly in spite of the telecom industry seeing a continuous decline in numbers.

Jio plans to connect 20 lakh plus homes across various cities in the ongoing phase of JioFiber launch in Karnataka.

"JioFiber assures customers speeds up to 1 Gigabyte (starting with 100 MBPS speed) & host of multiple OTT platform content inbuilt like Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, AltBalaji, Colors, SunNxt, Voot etc through 4K HD set top box", the statement added.

