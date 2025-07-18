Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains across Kashmir, officials said.

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the holy cave shrine from Nunwan and Baltal base camps, they said.

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek.

More than 2.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the yatra began on July 3.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

