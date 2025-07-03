New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) JM Financial Asset Management on Thursday said it has launched the JM Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in both large- and mid-cap stocks.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open on July 4 and will conclude on July 18.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

The scheme aims to combine liquidity, flexibility and prudent risk management to navigate across market segments and deliver consistent performance in varying market conditions.

"We believe this blend is a unique opportunity to cover all aspects of the Indian economy offering growth and lower volatility. Our large and midcap fund will aim to capture the growth and stability offered by this asset class," Satish Ramanathan, Chief Investment Officer - Equity, JM Financial Asset Management Ltd, said.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

As of May 31, 2025, JM Financial Mutual Fund's assets under management are Rs 13,869.03 crore, of which Rs 11,129.95 crore comprises equity schemes (including hybrid schemes).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)