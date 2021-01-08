Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The country's premier container port JNPT on Friday said it has launched a new system for monitoring real-time air quality, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS).

The port has been monitoring air quality as per the National Ambient Air Quality Standard and implementing sensor-based air quality monitoring instruments to provide automatic air quality data at several locations inside the port.

The newly launched system, CAAQMS, at port operation centre of the port will be operated and maintained by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras for real-time air quality status of the port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said.

The CAAQMS station will monitor real-time air quality parameters like particulate matter (10 and 2.5), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ammonia (NH3), ozone, CO2, NOx, NO and volatile organic compounds, the port operator said.

Besides, weather-related six parameters' data such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, solar radiation, wind speed and direction will also be monitored at the station.

The station will also generate real-time continuous air quality data, which will be displayed to the public through a large screen as well as at the port's website for easy access, JNPT said.

