Ludhiana, Dec 21 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday said any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be "suicidal" as it would come at the risk of ignoring the party workers' sentiments.

Addressing a party event, the former Punjab Minister said if such an alliance comes to a pass, he would prefer to sit at home instead of campaigning for the alliance candidates.

Ashu, who is currently the Working President of the Punjab Congress, asserted that the Congress is strong enough in Punjab to give a crushing defeat to the AAP and BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Ashu's statement comes as seat-sharing calculations continue apace in the INDIA bloc.

Earlier too, some Punjab Congress leaders voiced their sentiment against any tie-up with AAP for LS polls.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had a few weeks back said that the sentiments of party cadre in the state are against any alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing a party event in Jagraon on Thursday, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the AAP government came to power in the state with promises of change but even after two years at the helm, it has not been able to deliver on those promises, and instead "ruined the state."

"It is not the government but gangsters who rule the state. There is an atmosphere of fear among the traders and Industrialists of Punjab. The Youth of the state is being drawn into drug menace and the government is maintaining a blind eye towards it," Warring alleged.

The state Congress chief alleged that the AAP government has failed miserably in tackling the issue of unemployment, crime, drugs, price rise, and corruption.

