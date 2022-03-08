New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged the organisations under his ministry to continue to promote gender equality, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, the minister said it is the responsibility of Coal India Ltd (CIL), as one of India's top corporate women employers, to empower and motivate women workforce, the Ministry of Coal said.

"Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has urged to keep promoting gender equality in all organizations under the Ministry of Coal," it said.

As per the statement, CIL has around 20,000 women workforce, including those working at its mines.

According to its website, organisations under coal ministry include Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries, Neyveli Lignite corporation India Limited (NLCIL), and a few joint venture companies.

