New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Renewable power producer Juniper Green Energy has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise Rs 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely a fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 3,000 crore with no offer-for-sale component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Also, the company is looking to raise about Rs 600 crore in a pre-IPO round. If the pre-IPO round takes place, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 1,157.7 crore will be used to invest in its material subsidiaries -- Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Three, Juniper Green Field, and Juniper Green Beam -- as well as other subsidiaries Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Ray Two, for repayment of debt.

The company will also use funds worth Rs 1,092.3 crore for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, as per the DRHP.

Juniper Green Energy develops, builds, operates and maintains utility-scale renewable energy projects through its in-house EPC and O&M teams, and earns revenue by selling electricity to various off-takers, including central and state government-backed entities.

The Gurugram-based company is ranked among the top 10 renewable independent power producers in India by total capacity as of December 31, 2024, including operational, under-construction, contracted and awarded projects, according to a CRISIL report.

Since starting operations in 2018, the company has expanded its portfolio to 7,898.45 MegaWatt (MW) across 48 projects. This includes 17 operational projects with 954.30 MW capacity, 18 under-construction contracted projects of 3,153.35 MW, and 13 under-construction awarded projects with 3,790.80 MW planned capacity as of May 31, 2025.

Its projects are located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which are key states/regions for renewable energy development, as per the CRISIL report.

It had long-term partnerships for ensuring sustainable operations and maintenance for its projects, including Suzlon Energy, First Solar, Waaree, Goldi, Sungrow (India) Pvt Ltd and TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology Co Ltd.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a revenue from operations of Rs 351.59 crore and profit after tax of Rs 7.82 crore.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO.

