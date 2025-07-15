New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Just Dial on Tuesday reported a 13 per cent increase in net profit for the April-June quarter to Rs 159.6 crore.

It had logged a profit of Rs 141.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Net revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent to Rs 297.8 crore during the first quarter of FY26, as against Rs 280.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 1.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

The Mumbai-headquartered company invested in building long-term capabilities during the quarter and is taking a more vertically focused approach to add depth and make business discovery more engaging for users, Just Dial Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said.

"Our use of AI to identify intent and qualify user enquiries is helping drive efficient matchmaking and deliver more conversion-ready enquiries.

"Combined with increased advertising investment, this has boosted enquiries for merchants, which augurs well for Justdial's long-term revenue growth. In parallel, our focus on sales leads qualification has significantly improved sales productivity, enabling our teams to prioritize high-value conversations," he said.

Total Traffic (unique visitors) on Just Dial for the quarter under review stood at 193.2 million, an uptick of 6.6 per cent year-on-year. Around 86.9 per cent of traffic originated on mobile platforms, 10.1 per cent on desktop/ PC, and 3 per cent on its voice platform, the company said.

Total Active Listings increased by 10.6 per cent year-on-year to 49.7 million.

The Just Dial scrip settled at Rs 941.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 0.71 per cent higher than the previous close.

