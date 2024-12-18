Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said Kalka, nestled in the Shivalik hills, holds immense potential as a tourist destination.

The government is committed to transforming the region into a tourism hub, aiming to more than double tourist inflow. Efforts are underway to develop the Kalka to Kalesar belt as a tourist corridor, he said.

Saini said the government has taken significant steps to improve basic amenities in Kalka, including establishing a college in Raipur Rani, a polytechnic in Nanakpur, and constructing a nursing college in Pinjore's Khedarwali village.

He said infrastructure projects such as the Pinjore Bypass on the National Highway and boosting water supply systems in Kalka and Pinjore have been prioritised.

Saini was addressing a gathering at "Dhanyawad rally" organised in Kalka Assembly Constituency on Wednesday evening.

Referring to BJP's poll promise, he said the government is set to launch the Lado Laxmi Yojana, providing women with monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100.

Each village will have a 'Women Chaupal' and the percentage of women in the police force will be increased from 15 to 25 percent, he said.

Saini said the state government, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and the mantra of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek,' is committed to the state's development and the welfare of every Haryanvi.

He said that the state government's policies focus on four pillars of a developed India: Farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged.

The chief minister thanked people for voting back the BJP back to power in Haryana for a third consecutive term.

He criticized the Congress for failing to alleviate hardships and festering disputes instead of offering solutions and said that the public has clearly understood Congress's intentions and decisively defeated the "Ghamandiya Gathbandhan" (arrogant alliance) during the elections.

CM Saini said the BJP government has continuously worked to enhance tourism, education, connectivity, and healthcare in Kalka.

In the past 10 years, development works worth Rs 712 crore have been completed in the region. Moving forward, the government aims to triple the pace of development in its third term, he said.

The BJP government gives Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and directly transfers payments to farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said.

During its tenure, Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been deposited into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers in the state.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, BJP's Kalka MLA, Shakti Rani Sharma said that it is a matter of good fortune for the people of Kalka that first in the series of the "Dhanyawad rallies" being held across the state have been started from Kalka Assembly constituency.

