New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Friday posted over 29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.17 crore in the March quarter, mainly due to higher revenues from the engineering, procurement and construction business.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.68 crore in the year-ago quarter, a regulatory filing showed.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Its total income rose to Rs 7,079.93 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,991.37 crore a year ago.

The revenues from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business rose to Rs 6,892.57 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,843.38 a year earlier.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 567.27 crore from Rs 515.90 crore in the previous financial year.

The total income rose to Rs 22,378.26 crore in the fiscal from Rs 19,690.42 crore a year ago.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up (450 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval by shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

The company will inform in due course the date on which it will hold the AGM and the date from which the dividend will be paid.

Its board also approved the re-appointment of Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as Deputy Managing Director for three years, commencing from October 22, 2025, up to October 21, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

According to a company statement, the order inflows for FY25 stood at Rs 25,475 crore, leading to the highest-ever closing order book of Rs 64,495 crore as of March 31, 2025, and there were strategic order wins in T&D (transmission distribution), B&F (building factories), Metro Rail Tunneling and Airports.

KPIL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said, "We have closed the FY25 on a momentous note with consolidated revenues crossing the Rs 22,000 crore mark, record profitability, all-time high order book and efficient working capital".

As set out at the start of the year, the company has delivered profitability improvement goals, along with double-digit revenue growth, improved working capital ratios with net working capital at 94 days, and strengthened returns ratio with over 100 bps improvement in ROCE.

FY26 provides us with strong business visibility in the domestic and international markets, backed by global focus on energy transition and creation of sustainable infrastructure, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)