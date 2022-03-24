New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Khadi sales stood at Rs 3,030 crore as of December 31, 2021, against Rs 3,527.71 crore in FY21, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the ministry has taken several steps to boost the sale of traditional Khadi products.

The measures include establishing the Centre of Excellence for Khadi with the technical support of NIFT; organising exhibitions, and providing credit at concessional rates.

KVIC has obtained registration of the Trade Mark “KHADI” in 17 countries, including Germany, the UK, Australia, Russia, China, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and the Maldives.

