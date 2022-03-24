OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India launch has been set for March 31, 2022. The has company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, OnePlus will launch the 10 Pro handset at 7:30 pm IST. In addition to this, the Chinese phone maker will also OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2, along with the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 80W Fast Charging Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The OnePlus 10 Pro teaser reads, "The specs are already out, what else is there to expect?". This hints that the smartphone will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese model. The OnePlus 10 Pro will succeed the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was launched last year under the OnePlus 9 Series.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset is said to sport a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper with a Sony IMX615 sensor. Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be priced at Rs 56,300 for the base variant.

