Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker KICK-EV and roadside assistance provider AUTO i CARE plan to set up over 6,000 EV charging and service stations in a phased manner across the country by March 2024.

KICK-EV is the e-scooter brand of AUTO i Care.

The goal is to install more than 6,000 charging and service stations pan-India in the first phase, with around 1,000 of such stations across Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. Maharashtra will get the maximum number of such facilities, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"(With this plan) we are covering the entire stretch of Indian highways with semi-public EV charging points and service stations. Besides highways, the other main locations will be large urban centres, rural areas bordering the highways, airports, residential & commercial complexes, hotels, near major traffic routes," Sagar Joshi, Founder and CEO of AUTO i CARE and KICK-EV, said.

