Coimbatore, Sept 22 (PTI) Tirupur Exporters' Association on Wednesday said it welcomes the export promotion policy of the Tamil Nadu government.

The association said it was hopeful of reaching the export target of 100 billion US dollars by 2030 from the current 30.53 billion dollars. It said the contribution of Tamil Nadu was 7.38 billion USD out of which the share of Tirupur was 4.0 billion USD said a press release quoting the president of the association Raja M Shanmugham. Hailing the schemes to provide special package incentives to encourage manufacturing of value- added products, he said the schemes would be beneficial to export units in Tirupur.

