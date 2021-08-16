New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics listed with over 7 per cent premium on Monday against the issue price of Rs 954.

The stock got listed at Rs 1,025, reflecting a jump of 7.44 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It zoomed 15.25 per cent to Rs 1,099.50 during the morning trade.

At the NSE, it listed with a gain of 5.40 per cent at Rs 1,005.55.

Its market valuation was at Rs 3,218.26 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offering of Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.40 times.

The Rs 1,213.33-crore IPO was in a price range of Rs 933-954 per share.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and teleradiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centers pan-India.

The company focuses on the public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and has the largest presence in the said segment.

