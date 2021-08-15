New Delhi, August 15: The admit cards for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 has been released on Sunday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the TS ICET. Aspirants can visit the website at icet.tsche.ac.in to view and download their admit cards for the entrance examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021. TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2021 will be conducted on August 19 in two sessions between 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile on August 20 the entrance examination will be held in a single session from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website by entering their respective registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number. Alternatively click here for the direct link to TS ICET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download TS ICET 2021 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Download Hall Ticket'

A new web page will open

Enter required details and click on 'Download Hallticket'

Take a print out of the admit card for future references.

TS ICET is an annual entrance examination conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges. It is being conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The previous years' question papers are also available on the official website.

