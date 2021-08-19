New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) NRI billionaire Lakshmi N Mittal met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

"Shri Lakshmi N. Mittal, Executive Chairman - @ArcelorMittal, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," a Finance Ministry tweet said.

It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Mittal is the executive chairman of Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal.

