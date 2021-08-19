After launching the Motorola Edge 20 & Edge 20 Fusion, the company is all set to launch the Edge 20 Pro smartphone in the Indian market soon. This piece of information has been shared by the Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani, on his Twitter account. The global model of Motorola Edge 20 Pro was launched last month and now it will debut in India. Motorola Edge 20 & Motorola Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

A user tweeted "Wish the Edge 20 Pro would have been launched in India". To which Mani replied that the company will launch the smartphone in the country soon.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Motorola)

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

However, Mani did not reveal a specific date or price of the device. Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at EUR 699.99 (approximately Rs 60,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The same device was lauched in China as the Motorola Edge S Pro with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,600).

In terms of specifications, Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Uder the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 50X Super Zoom. The handset comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6.

