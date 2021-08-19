World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. The day is not only celebrated by professional photographers but also by people who are passionate about photography. Nowadays, to click high-quality photos, you do not need to be a professional photographer. Most smartphones these days have good camera sensors that can capture good quality images for you. In this article, we list down the top 5 camera smartphones that you can buy in India.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max:

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max is a high-end variant that comes with good cameras. It gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wid-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter along with a Li-DAR scanner. At the front, it features a 12MP selfie snapper that can capture high-quality photos. It costs Rs 1,29,990 for the 128GB model whereas the 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 1,59,990 respectively.

Mi 11 Ultra:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. It sports a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50MP GN1 sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 48MP telephoto lens with 120x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 5x optical zoom. At the front, there is a 32MP lens for clicking selfie and video calls.

Google Pixel 4a:

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Google India)

When it comes to the camera, Pixel smartphones always stand out among others. The Pixel 4a flaunts a single 12.2MP dual-pixel camera with autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, optical + electronic image stabilisation. At the front, Pixel 4a gets an 8MP shooter. This is one of the best camera smartphones that you can get at Rs 31,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G:

Samsung GalaxyS21 Ultra 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also comes with a good camera system. The camera module consists of a 108MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto dual pixel sensor and a 10MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there is a 40MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset costs Rs 1,05,999.

Vivo X60 Pro:

Vivo X60 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo X60 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 48MP main camera with VIS 5-axis video stabilisation, a 13MP secondary lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it sports a 32MP shooter for taking selfies. The smartphone retails at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB + 256 model.

