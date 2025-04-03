Hapur, April 3 (PTI) Three people, including a lawyer, lost their lives in separate accidents on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Police have sent the bodies of two victims for post-mortem, while the family of the third victim declined any legal action.

In the Babhugarh police station area, 34-year-old lawyer Prashant Giri, a resident of Faridpur Gosai, was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-09 near Kuchesar Chapla flyover on Wednesday night, an official said.

Station in-charge Vijay Kumar Gupta said that Giri was returning to his village from Hapur on his bike when the unknown vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police are investigating to locate the vehicle.

The Hapur Bar Association observed a day of mourning and abstained from judicial proceedings on Thursday.

In another accident, a 35-year-old man named Raju, a resident of Galand village, died when his scooter skidded on the Galand-Lakhan road in the Pilkhuwa police station area on Wednesday afternoon, a local official said.

Raju, a daily wage labourer, was heading to the Lakhan village for work when he lost control of his scooter and suffered severe injuries after falling, the official added.

Police rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family was informed, but they refused to pursue any legal action.

The third fatal accident happened near the Chamri railway crossing in the Kotwali Hapur Nagar area, where an unidentified man was struck by the Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express. The train, travelling from Mau Junction to Anand Vihar Terminal, hit the individual, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police added that they are working to identify the deceased.

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity in Hapur expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of lawyer Prashant Giri in the road accident.

